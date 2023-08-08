WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown has announced more road work slated for Thursday, August 10 on Henry Street and Starbuck Avenue.

The project will start 6:30 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. The activity involves installation of a tapping sleeve and valve. Here’s what to expect:

Road Work Ahead and Single Lane Ahead signs will be installed on Starbuck Avenue to the north and south of the project area.

Flag Trees will be installed north and south of the project area.

Flaggers will be present to assist traffic through the area

Driver should expect delays and access will be restricted to local traffic. Motorists should avoid the area if possible and use detours around the construction zone. The city urges caution and patience for the duration of the road work.