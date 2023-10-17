WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thirty kids are on a mission to help breast cancer survivors.

It’s a team of middle school-aged kids in the Watertown area, called team “Real Kids Wear Pink.” This same group of kids raised over $17,000 in 2022 for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign.

According to Team Captain Lucy Johnson, this year group has been even more ambitious.

“It’s going really well,” Johnson said. “We’ve been doing a lot of fundraisers this year. We had a lot more kids this year than last year and everyone’s working together. We’ve raised a lot of money so far.”

Members have contributed through bake sales, social media campaigns and more.

“This year I’ve raised $3,300,” Team Member Max Simser shared. “I wanted to help other people. I just wanted to get the word out and do as much as I can.”

Both Johnson and Simser have participated in Making Strides events for years. So they understand how big of an impact this makes.

“A lot of my friends have had family members with breast cancer,” Johnson shared. “I hope it can help families and breast cancer survivors, and get money to stop it from progressing any further.”

“I think it’s important to help other people,” Simser added. “Especially because you don’t know what they’re going through.”

The team’s goal for the 2023 campaign is to raise $18,000 by October 21, the date for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in the North Country Walk.

American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager Don Boshart expressed that these kids are leading examples in their local communities.

“They’re just doing what a good community member would do. And it’s great to see that our future is in pretty good hands if they continue this forward,” Boshart said. “It’s heartwarming to see these kids do what they’re doing and they’re raising a lot of money for us. There’s no doubt about that.”

And they’re not done yet. The Real Kids Wear Pink will continue to accept donations through October 21. Donations can be made online

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will take place at the Watertown Fairgrounds. The walk and ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m.