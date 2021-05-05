Watertown area Walgreens offering same-day COVID-19 vaccination appointments

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Walgreens pharmacies in the area are increasing access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walgreens has announced that starting May 5, it will now offer same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments to patients ages 16 years and older.

The company stated that this will “provide more convenient scheduling options and further improve accessibility to vaccination.”

Depending on the site, walk-up appointments may be available.

Locations offerings COVID-19 vaccine appointments in the North Country include:

Watertown: 1655 State Street 929 Arsenal Street

Carthage: 1 North Broad Street

Massena: 303 Main Street

Canton 97 East Main Street

Ogdensburg 908 State Street

Potsdam: 173 Market Street

Boonville: 102 East Schuyler Street



Appointments can be made on the Walgreens website or by calling 1-800-Walgreens