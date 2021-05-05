Watertown area Walgreens offering same-day COVID-19 vaccination appointments

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Walgreens pharmacies in the area are increasing access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Walgreens has announced that starting May 5, it will now offer same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments to patients ages 16 years and older.
The company stated that this will “provide more convenient scheduling options and further improve accessibility to vaccination.”
Depending on the site, walk-up appointments may be available.
Locations offerings COVID-19 vaccine appointments in the North Country include:
- Watertown:
- 1655 State Street
- 929 Arsenal Street
- Carthage:
- 1 North Broad Street
- Massena:
- 303 Main Street
- Canton
- 97 East Main Street
- Ogdensburg
- 908 State Street
- Potsdam:
- 173 Market Street
- Boonville:
- 102 East Schuyler Street
Appointments can be made on the Walgreens website or by calling 1-800-Walgreens