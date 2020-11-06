Watertown woman arrested after cashing over $2.5K in forged checks from primary school PTO account

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman has been arrested following attempts to cash a substantial amount of forged checks.

New York State Police have reported the arrest of a woman for cashing three checks totaling over $2.5 thousand.

Police arrested Amber M. Wells, 24, in Alexandria Bay, N.Y. on November 6 for cashing three forged checks from the Theresa Primary School PTO account.

According to NYSP, Wells was arrested for three counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument in the first degree and three counts of Falsifying Business Records in the first degree.

State Police stated that Wells was arraigned in the Watertown City Court and released on her own recognizance. She is currently scheduled to appear in the Watertown City Court on November 10, 2020.

