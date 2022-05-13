WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional grants have been awarded to communities across the North Country through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This includes the City of Watertown which was awarded a new Community Development Block Grant in the most recent round of funded awards.

Community Development Block Grants are flexible funding opportunities available to states and local governments. Grants can fund a range of services to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes public service and house-related activities, public improvements, economic development and general administration and planning.

The funding totaled $905,080 in Watertown to address specific needs within the City.

A similar grant was previously awarded to the City of Watertown back in 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant was awarded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Community Planning and Development through Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations.