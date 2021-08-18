Watertown awards emergency relief funding to 25 small businesses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The first round of recipients have been named for the City of Watertown Small Business Emergency Relief Program.

On Tuesday, members of the Watertown City Council announced that 25 small businesses have received funding through this program. According to City Council, this program was initiated to provide “liquidity” to small businesses struggling with operating costs and other working capital expenses.

Funding for this program was awarded to the City of Watertown from the United States Congress under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. City Council designated $450,000 to aid small businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program was first launched in June 2021 and the application process was overseen by the Watertown Local Development Corporation and the City. The committee has recommended the following 25 businesses for financial aid under this program:

Morrison’s Furniture, Gray’s Flower Shop, Lazy Acres Café, Sassy’s Hair and Nail Salon, Downtown Local Lounge, The Crystal Restaurant, Thrifted, Colesante’s Tavern, Brookside Diner, Cleveland Funeral Home, S.L.R. Home Improvements, Boots Brewing, Pearl Street Pub, Atman Juice Bar and Café, Nelson’s Dry Cleaning, Audiobargain Inc., Ray’s Service Center, Sportsman’s Barber Shop, Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas, Pla Mor Lanes, Blue Mountain Spring Water, Double Deuce Tavern, Bolton’s Pharmacy, Black River Paper Company, Roberts Automotive

The Watertown Local Development Corporation is continuing to accept applications for this program. The application remains active on the City of Watertown website. Applications must be submitted to applications@watertownldc.com.