Watertown bar faces state liquor license suspension after violating COVID-19 Executive Orders

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The state has updated the list of bar and restaurant liquor license suspensions following COVID-19 protocol violations.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has updated the state on additional suspension of liquor licenses for those who have violated pandemic-related Executive Orders. As of October 23, 21 additional establishments have been added to the list, including one in Watertown, N.Y.

Governor Cuomo’s press office announced that the “Hitchin’ Post Tavern” on 404 Court Street in Watertown had their liquor license suspended on October 7, 2020.

According to the release this was following Watertown Police discovering over 70 occupants inside the establishment; double the COVID-19 maximum. Watertown Police reported lack of social distancing inside and outside the premises.

The Hitchin Post Tavern was issued an emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board.

Under Governor Cuomo’s COVID-19 executive orders, 1,362 charges have been filed against bars and restaurants.

