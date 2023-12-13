WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Citizen Advocates Watertown Behavioral Health Campus designed by Barton & Loguidice has been selected as a Gold Award-winning project by the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York in the 2024 Engineering Excellence Awards Competition, according to a press release.

“This project serves as a testament to the power of transformation and community support, and we are grateful to have been a part of it,” Barton & Loguidice’s Project Manager, Dean Mason, P.E.

The Engineering Excellence Awards are presented annually to projects that encompass both the public and private sectors in several categories. Over 50 firms submit projects that are judged by a panel of experts on a rigorous set of criteria, which includes complexity, innovation and value to society. The winning projects will be honored on April 13, 2024, at the 57th Annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala in New York City.

The 11,000-square-foot building’s transformation is an example of innovative techniques. For durability and energy efficiency, “Smart siding” and fiberglass window frames were chosen. For the exterior design, they used phenolic resin-treated lumber and cultured stone treatments.

The interior design features ligature-resistant hardware that ensures patient safety, eliminating any potential self-harm risks. These standards are set forth by the New York State Office of Mental Health and the New York State Office of Addiction Supports and Services.

To meet state and federal healthcare facility standards; plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems were updated. The project also focused on creating a welcoming, home-like atmosphere with bright, inviting waiting rooms, a dedicated children’s area and private overnight spaces that provide comfort and accessibility.

The project was also completed on time and under budget thanks to careful planning, phased construction and adaptive problem-solving.

“We not only want our facilities to be warm, expansive, and state-of-the-art treatment centers, they must also include smart, forward-looking design features that prioritize environmentally sound and energy efficient practices. Our partnership with Barton & Loguidice has been key to making our vision a reality, and it’s no surprise they are being celebrated by their peers for the exceptional work that produced our Watertown clinic.” James Button, President & CEO of Citizen Advocates

The clinic, which officially opened on May 1, 2023, filled a need for immediate access to 24/7 mental health and addiction support in an underserved area of Northern New York. The revitalization of the formerly vacant property is connected with the public and stands as an investment in the community’s well-being.

If you require services, you can find the clinic at 650 State St. in Watertown and learn more about Citizen Advocates on their website.

You can also learn more about past and future Barton & Loguidice projects on their website.