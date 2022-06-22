WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown residents are encouraged to attend the first block party of the season on June 24.

According to the city, the block party will take place from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday. The event is free for the community to attend and will take place in Public Square in downtown Watertown.

It will feature on-stage musical acts like the Army Band at 5:15 p.m., Moody Octopus at 6:15 p.m., The New Paris at 7:20, and Annie in the Water at 8:20. There will also be a kid zone available with face-painting and bounce houses.

There will be two more block parties this summer, one on July 29 and the other on August 26. Both will feature different musical acts and entertainment for the community to enjoy.