Watertown Brewery to distribute headphones to students for upcoming school year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Flashback Brewing Company in Watertown found their own way to help children get back to school this fall.

The neighborhood restaurant and small batch brewery started an initiative to collect over-the-ear headphones for students in the Watertown City School District.

Donations of new headphones were made by the general public, and will continue to be accepted through August 28.

According to Flashback Brewing Co. owner, Krystin LaBarge, inspiration stemmed from the call to action from Beer Kulture. The organization was encouraging breweries to collect school supplies for community children.

Flashback Brewery aims to distribute a minimum of 100 sets of headphones by September 4.

“Here in Watertown we already have some really great initiatives in place that assist with backpacks, school supplies and basic hygiene items so I chose to focus on headphones,” said LaBarge. “I’ve seen these items on my kids’ supply lists for the last couple years regardless, but with hybrid and distance learning these can be especially helpful items for creating a distraction free environment no matter where school is in session.”

Families with students in need of headphones can request a pair by emailing, or sending a message through Facebook to Flashback Brewing, or by calling the restaurant and leaving a message.

For more information visit the Flashback Brewing Company website.

