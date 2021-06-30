Watertown business owner opens ‘Xtreme Cornhole’ in Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Do you like mini golf? How about cornhole? Well why not combine the two?

“Xtreme Cornhole” in the Salmon Run Mall is doing just that.

The newly opened business is owned by Watertown’s Robert Reczko who also owns several other businesses and storefronts in the mall. This includes Reczko’s Crafts and Reczko’s Dough.

“Xtreme Cornhole was basically created off the regular game of cornhole that a lot of people play at backyard camps, weddings, parties, things like that. And golf has always been a passion of mine. So I thought: why not combine them,” shared Reczko.

Reczko added that this new entertainment opportunity aims to embody the idea of “family friendly,” as his kids also love being a part of the business and welcoming new customers.

And “extreme” is the best way to describe the experience. Players are challenged to throw bean bags over ponds, down tubes and even in a haunted house for a chance to win prizes.

All points are tallied on a scorecard similar to mini golf.

Reczko also shared how he hopes this will grow the cornhole community in the North Country as he recently began competing in tournaments in different areas of the state.

He stated he also has plans on doing American Cornhole League tournaments in the space previously occupied by BonTon in the Salmon Run Mall.

I would love to see more of the community up here so we can just continue to grow the business and other ideas that we might have,” he shared. We appreciate all of your support with our other businesses and we thank all of you for allowing dreams like this to come true.”

Reczko’s Xtreme Cornhole is located in the in the Salmon Run Mall next to Bounce Mountain and in the former space of Dress Barn.