Watertown Catholic churches offering additional communion services

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Catholic parishes in the City of Watertown have added additional communion services that are set to begin next month.

Following COVID-19 restrictions and virtual services, Eucharistic Exposition and Adoration will now be offered in Watertown on the first Friday of each month. This will be held at the churches of St. Patrick, Holy Family and St. Anthony.

According to Watertown Reverend John Demo, Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament in the Monstrance will begin at 8 a.m. each First Friday and will continue through 7:45 p.m., each First Friday evenings. At the time of closing, the Watertown clergy will offer prayers and Benediction.

“First Friday adoration will be in addition to the regularly scheduled weekly adoration at the three Watertown churches,” said Demo. “In his letter to the clergy of the Diocese on Holy Thursday. Bishop Terry LaValley encouraged parish leaders to ‘retrieve a robust Eucharistic mindset in our parishioners.’ We hope to respond to that call by adding opportunities for people of faith to believe, celebrate and live the Mystery of Jesus present in the Eucharist.”

Additionally, parishioners from all churches in and around Watertown are invited to “watch” during exposition. Two adorers are scheduled each hour, and being an adorer allows people to scheduled themselves for one or more hours per month to pray.

The observance will begin at St. Patrick’s August 6, 2021. The First Friday adoration on September 3, 2021, will be at Holy Family and the October 1, 2021, adoration will be at St. Anthony’s.