WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown community gathered during the lunch hour on St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate local Irish heritage.

This was at a flag-raising ceremony held outside Watertown City Hall which invited members of the community to join Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith, City Council members and the local chapter of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, which is the oldest largest Irish Catholic Fraternal group in the United States.

Speaking at the celebration was newly elected AOH President Bill Flynn, who shared a reflection on the history of the organization.

“Well, [the AOH was] organized in New York City and in Pennsylvania in1834. They came together to be able to help new people who immigrated from Ireland to get a home, to get jobs and also a sense of community,” Flynn explained.

This theme of community was continued on Thursday, as the crowd’s excitement for St. Patricks’ Day was unmistakable as many dressed for the occasion in green colors of the Irish flag.

Twenty-five year-member of the local AOH champer George Sheehan said it meant everything to see support for the Irish outside City Hall.

“We’ve been outside City Hall for many, many years putting the Irish flag up on St Patrick’s day, and it means a lot to see, the response for the public and the elected officials, coming out here to celebrate and recognize the importance of not only St. Patrick, but the Irish people in Watertown and Jefferson County,” Sheehan shared.

Flynn echoed this statement especially as the sun shined down on the group, bringing a warm and mild St. Patrick’s Day to the North Country.

“This is really a special day that we can get back out and have comradery, and be able to join each other and celebrate that’s fine day St. Patrick’s Day, especially up here in the North Country which has a strong Irish heritage,” Flynn concluded.