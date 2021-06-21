Watertown celebrates Pride Weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, the North Country community came together to celebrate Pride.

This weekend-long celebration honored members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The City’s Pride weekend kicked off on Friday with events in historic downtown Watertown.

Following the kick-off, in the morning on Saturday, June 19, City of Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith, members of Watertown City Council, local lawmakers and community members stood before Watertown City Hall to raise the Pride flag.

The pride flag raising ceremony was followed by a color run up at Thompson Park in Watertown, a drag show co-hosted by Alex Hazard and Amber Sky and celebrations at local businesses.

Following Watertown’s celebration, Clayton, New York will host its first-ever Pride weekend celebration during the final weekend of June.

Check back with ABC50 for more Pride 2021 events, stories and updates.