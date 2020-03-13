Watertown Chamber joins list of organizations canceling events in interest of public health

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce announced today their decision to postpone all upcoming events through the month of April.

Chamber President & CEO Kylie Peck stated in an email, “This decision was not made lightly and was made with the health and safety of our members and community in mind.”

“The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce will continue to serve as your partner, offering services and exploring opportunities to continue connecting our business community and will continue to share information, resources and updates as they become available.”

Many local, regional and national organizations are canceling events, some closing temporarily, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.

