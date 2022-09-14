WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — You can almost smell the chicken sandwiches.

Watertown’s first Chick-Fil-A franchise store is nearing completion.

The restaurant, located at the Old Ruby Tuesday’s site at 1290 Arsenal Street in Watertown has been under construction all summer. In recent weeks, crews have been putting, final touches on the site, including signage and paving.

Locals have been hopeful that a Chick-Fil-A would open in the area, and the wish finally came true when plans were submitted in January 2021. Construction then began mid-April 2022.

Although an official opening date has yet to be confirmed, “Opening Soon” signs are posted around the site and Chick-Fil-A’s Facebook states it will open this Fall.