WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s finally here.

The Chick-Fil-A franchise location in Watertown, New York will officially open its doors to customers on Thursday, October 27, according to the restaurant’s website.

Locals have been hopeful that a Chick-Fil-A would open in the area and the wish finally came true when plans were submitted in January 2021.

Construction on the restaurant, located at the Old Ruby Tuesday’s site, began this past summer with work continuing through the fall.

The restaurant also posted the opening date news on its Facebook page, stating they are excited to open their doors to guests for the grand opening.

Chick-Fil-A announced the grand opening date for the Watertown location on its Facebook page on October 20, 2022.

The Chick-Fil-A restaurant is located at 1290 Arsenal Street in the Seaway Center Plaza off 1-81 in Watertown.