Watertown Chipotle hosting fundraiser to support Volunteer Transportation Center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Chipotle in Watertown is set to host a fundraiser for the Volunteer Transportation Center on Saturday, February 8, from 4pm to 8pm.

“We are very thankful to Chipotle for hosting this fundraiser and hope the community turns out in great support,” said VTC Foundation Director Jeremiah S. Papineau. “The dollars raised for the VTC through this and other fundraising efforts help us to provide transportation services to those who need them in the communities we serve.”

To help support the fundraiser, bring a copy of the flyer attached below, show a copy of the flyer on your smartphone (found online here) or tell the cashier you are there to support the Volunteer Transportation Center. The VTC will receive thirty-three percent of the proceeds recorded in support of the fundraiser.

Online orders and gift card purchases are not included in the fundraiser total, but, using a gift card to buy your meal will count towards the fundraiser.

