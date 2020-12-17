Watertown chiropractor arrested, charged with sexual abuse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man has been arrested charged with sexual abuse.

New York State Police have reported that Dr. Daniel E. Morgan, 36, of Watertown, N.Y. has been arrested for sexual abuse in the third degree.

Dr. Daniel E. Morgan worked at Morgan Osteopathic Medicine in the City of Watertown.

According to New York State Police, Morgan was arrested following claims of inappropriately touching a female patient during a chiropractic appointment.

State Police confirmed that Dr. Morgan was issued an appearance ticket for January 14, 2021 in the Town of Watertown Court.

New York State Police arrested Dr. Daniel E. Morgan on December 16, 2020.

LATEST STORIES: