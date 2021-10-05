Watertown Christmas parade, tree lighting returning December 2

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Annual Christmas festivities will return to the City of Watertown this holiday season.

The City of Watertown Planning and Community Development Department announced on Monday that its 2021 Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event will be held this year on December 2.

This annual event invites community members to watch a holiday-themed parade, which ends at Watertown’s Public Square. City officials then gather to light trees on Public Square with holiday lights, which remain lit throughout December.

Watertown’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting are returning in 2021 after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 in 2020. Instead of its typical parade, the City hosted a “Deck the Parkway” reverse parade.

This “socially-distant” event featured stationary holiday floats along the Black River Parkway. ABC50 live-streamed the parade and a recap can be viewed here.

The 2021 Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 2. More details are set to be released in the upcoming weeks.