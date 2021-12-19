WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the Christmas holiday coming up this week, the City of Watertown is notifying residents on how the holiday will affect their services hours.

Since both Christmas and New Year’s fall on Saturdays this year the City Refuse and Recycling will follow their regular Monday through Friday pick-up schedule.

The city reminded residents that Christmas wrapping paper is recyclable and can be included with your other mixed papers. However, ribbons and bows are not recyclable and should not be included.

Trees will be picked up between December 27 and January 14 in Watertown. Trees should be free of tinsel and decorations and residents should avoid putting the trees in bags.

They should then be placed between the sidewalk and the street to be picked up. The city’s collection of trees is weather-dependent and will generally follow the refuse collection schedule. Trees that become embedded in snow and ice may be bypassed until they are freed by owners or a thaw.

More information can be found on the City of Watertown website.