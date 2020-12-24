Watertown Christmas tree collection to begin Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although the Christmas holiday has yet to come, be sure to remember upcoming Christmas tree collection dates.

The City of Watertown has announced dates for Christmas tree collections.

Residents are reminded to place trees in the margin area between the sidewalk and street, remove all decorations and tinsel and not place trees in a bag. Those trees buried or covered with snow and ice may be bypassed until they are freed.

According to the City, tree collection will being on December 28, 2020 and end on January 15, 2021.

Additionally, these collections are weather dependent and generally follow refuse collection schedules.

The City of Watertown also listed refuse pick up schedules in observance of the Christmas and New Year Holidays. City residents are reminded that holiday wrapping paper is recyclable and can be include with other mixed papers.

The refuse pick up schedule for the next two weeks is as follows.

No pick up: Friday, December 25 and Friday, January 1

Regular pick up: Monday, December 21 through Thursday, December 24

Regular pick up: Monday, December 28 through Thursday, December 31

Regular pick up for Fridays will be on Saturdays in observance of Christmas and New Years.

