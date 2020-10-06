Watertown church to give away over 1,000 food boxes to community members

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mercy Point Church is working to help community members through the month of October.

Mercy Point Church, located on Massey Street in Watertown, has announced that throughout October, they will be donating 1,092 boxes of food. According to Mercy Point, boxes will contain fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy and proteins.

The Church announced that these events will be open to anyone within the community, as one box will be given per family.

The food drive-thru events will be held every Thursday in October starting at 11 a.m.

