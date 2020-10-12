Watertown church to provide free meal boxes to families at 3 events

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local church is helping to provide meals to families and individuals as the COVID-19 emergency continues.

Mercy Point Church in Watertown will be handing out “free Farmers to Family food boxes” every Thursday in the month of October. Mercy Point Church will distribute 1,092 boxes through the United States Department of Agriculture.

According tot Mercy Point, each family will receive a box with fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy and protein.

The box distributions are a part of the USDA partnership with farmers, ranchers, crop producers, food processors, distributors and non-profit organizations to provide fresh meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The distributions will take place on October 15, 22 and 29 from 11 a.m. until the last box is gone.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.