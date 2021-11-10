Watertown Citibus awarded $8M from new Infrastruture Bill

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, soon to be signed into law by President Joe Biden, is set to provide funding for transit agencies in the region.

The $1 billion infrastructure package will provide New York with $11 billion for transit agencies over the next five years.

Specifically this package will award Watertown’s CitiBus transit system with $8,037,262. CitiBus currently provide both fixed routes and paratransit services within Watertown’s city limits. Buses are air conditioned, are wheelchair accessible and a rack for bicycles.

Infrastructure funding will be used to modernize transit and continue the existing program for five years. The bill also includes provisions to help replace deficient transit vehicles with clean, zero emission vehicles. Funding will begin in Fiscal Year 2022.

According to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, this is the largest federal investment in public transit to-date.

“The record-breaking $11 billion for NY Transit agencies in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will boost jobs, build vital transit infrastructure and improve service for Upstate commuters,” Senator Schumer said in a press release. “Transportation is what connects our communities and keeps the wheels of the local economy rolling.”

Additional funding for transit systems in New York State are listed below: