WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Certain services will be limited in Watertown in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

On Monday, May 30, all offices at Watertown City Hall will be closed for the holiday.

Watertown’s Citibus will also not run on Monday, May 30.

Additionally, there will be no refuse or recycling services on May 30. Services will be provided one day later than normal, with regular Monday pickup beginning on Tuesday, May 31.