WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several CitiBus routes have been altered in the City of Watertown.

As of June 23, CitiBus altered the Northside Loop and State to East Main street due to road construction, according to a press release.

Specifically the Northside Loop, Route C-1 will detour Mill Street. Instead, the bus will turn right onto East Main Street, left onto Lansing Street and turn right onto East Hoard Street.

From there, C-1 buses will resume their regular route.

Route A-1 will detour Academy Street. Buses will instead turn onto Williams Street, turn left onto Boyd Street, continue to the end of Boyd Street, turn left onto South Indiana and resume its usual route until High Street.

A-1 buses will then detour High Street and instead turn right onto Mechanic Street and continue to Factory Street. From there, the route will resume its regular route.

City Officials said these routes will be altered until further notice.