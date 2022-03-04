WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown’s CitiBus is operating on a modified schedule.

According to the City of Watertown Department of Public Works, CitiBus will operate on a different schedule on Friday, March 4, 2022.

This is due to a mechanical issue and was effective immediately in the early morning hours.

Watertown has yet to release the specific schedule, but this story will be updated as soon as details are released.

In the meantime, patrons are asked to check with Transit Operators or call CitiBus with questions.