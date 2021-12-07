Watertown Citibus schedule reduced due to driver shortage

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown’s Citibus will begin operating on a reduced schedule on Tuesday.

The City of Watertown Department of Public of Works confirmed on Monday night that the Citibus will be operating on a reduced schedule on Tuesday, December 7. This is due to a driver shortage in the city.

This decision did not come lightly,” City officials said in a press release. “We realize the impact this will have on our riders. We will return to our regular schedule as soon as we are able to.”

Beginning December 7, Citibus’ Monday through Friday fixed routes will begin at 8:20 a.m. The last run for the day will be at 5 p.m. These changes will be effective until further notice.

No changes will be made to the Saturday scheduled or the appointment-based Paratransit Service provided by Cleveland Services.

A full breakdown of all Watertown Citibus routes and schedules is included below:

Route A1 State through East Main Street

Leave Arcade Northland Plaza Huntington Heights Midtown Towers Skyline Apts Arrive Arcade 7:00 7:10 7:15 7:20 7:25 7:35 8:20 8:30 8:35 8:40 8:45 8:55 *9:40 9:50 9:55 10:00 10:05 10:15 11:00 11:10 11:15 11:20 11:25 11:35 12:20 12:30 12:35 12:40 12:45 12:55 1:40 1:50 1:55 2:00 2:05 2:15 3:00 3:10 3:15 3:20 3:25 3:35 **4:20 4:30 4:35 4:40 4:45 4:55 5:40 5:50 5:55 6:00 6:05 6:15

Route A2 Washington

Leave Arcade Weldon Jewell Samaritan Keep Home Brook Washington Franklin Winslow Arrive Arcade 7:40 7:45 7:50 7:55 8:05 8:15 9:00 9:05 9:10 9:15 9:25 9:35 *10:20 10:25 10:30 10:35 10:45 10:55 11:40 11:45 11:50 11:55 12:05 12:15 1:00 1:05 1:10 1:15 1:25 1:35 2:20 2:25 2:30 2:35 2:45 2:55 3:40 3:45 3:50 3:55 4:05 4:15 **5:00 5:05 5:10 5:15 5:25 5:35

Route B Arsenal to the Salmon Run Mall

Leave Arcade Salmon Run Mall Hannaford Foods Price Chopper Big Lots Arrive Arcade 7:00 7:10 7:15 7:20 7:25 7:35 7:40 7:50 7:55 8:00 8:05 8:15 8:20 8:30 8:35 8:40 8:45 8:55 9:00 9:10 9:15 9:20 9:25 9:35 *9:40 9:50 9:55 10:00 10:05 10:15 10:20 10:30 10:35 10:40 10:45 10:55 11:00 11:10 11:15 11:20 11:25 11:35 11:40 11:50 11:55 12:00 12:05 12:15 12:20 12:30 12:35 12:40 12:45 12:55 1:00 1:10 1:15 1:20 1:25 1:35 1:40 1:50 1:55 2:00 2:05 2:15 2:20 2:30 2:35 2:40 2:45 2:55 3:00 3:10 3:15 3:20 3:25 3:35 3:40 3:50 3:55 4:00 4:05 4:15 4:20 4:30 4:35 4:40 4:45 4:55 **5:00 5:10 5:15 5:20 5:25 5:35 5:40 5:50 5:55 6:00 6:05 6:15

Route C1 Northside Loop

Leave Arcade Seaway Plaza LeRay Apts Kelsey Creek Factory Street Arrive Arcade 7:00 7:10 7:15 7:20 7:30 7:35 8:20 8:30 8:35 8:40 8:50 8:55 *9:40 9:50 9:55 10:00 10:10 10:15 11:00 11:10 11:15 11:20 11:30 11:35 12:20 12:30 12:35 12:40 12:50 12:55 1:40 1:50 1:55 2:00 2:10 2:15 3:00 3:10 3:15 3:20 3:30 3:35 **4:20 4:30 4:35 4:40 4:50 4:55 5:40 5:50 5:55 6:00 6:10 6:15

Route C2 Coffeen Street to Jefferson Community College