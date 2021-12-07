Watertown Citibus schedule reduced due to driver shortage

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown’s Citibus will begin operating on a reduced schedule on Tuesday.

The City of Watertown Department of Public of Works confirmed on Monday night that the Citibus will be operating on a reduced schedule on Tuesday, December 7. This is due to a driver shortage in the city.

This decision did not come lightly,” City officials said in a press release. “We realize the impact this will have on our riders. We will return to our regular schedule as soon as we are able to.”

Beginning December 7, Citibus’ Monday through Friday fixed routes will begin at 8:20 a.m. The last run for the day will be at 5 p.m. These changes will be effective until further notice.

No changes will be made to the Saturday scheduled or the appointment-based Paratransit Service provided by Cleveland Services.

A full breakdown of all Watertown Citibus routes and schedules is included below:

Route A1 State through East Main Street

Leave ArcadeNorthland PlazaHuntington HeightsMidtown TowersSkyline AptsArrive Arcade
7:007:107:157:207:257:35
8:208:30 8:35 8:408:458:55
*9:409:509:5510:0010:0510:15
11:0011:1011:1511:2011:2511:35
12:2012:3012:3512:4012:4512:55
1:40 1:501:552:002:052:15
3:003:103:15 3:203:253:35
**4:204:304:354:404:454:55
5:405:505:556:006:056:15

Route A2 Washington

Leave ArcadeWeldon JewellSamaritan Keep HomeBrook WashingtonFranklin WinslowArrive Arcade
7:407:457:507:558:058:15
9:009:05 9:10 9:159:259:35
*10:2010:2510:3010:3510:4510:55
11:4011:4511:5011:5512:0512:15
1:001:051:101:151:251:35
2:202:252:302:352:452:55
3:403:453:503:554:054:15
**5:005:05  5:105:15 5:255:35

Route B  Arsenal to the Salmon Run Mall

Leave ArcadeSalmon Run MallHannaford FoodsPrice ChopperBig LotsArrive Arcade
7:007:107:157:207:257:35
7:407:507:558:008:058:15
8:208:308:358:408:458:55
9:009:109:159:209:259:35
*9:409:509:5510:0010:0510:15
10:2010:3010:3510:4010:4510:55
11:0011:1011:1511:2011:2511:35
11:4011:5011:5512:0012:0512:15
12:2012:3012:3512:4012:4512:55
1:001:101:151:201:251:35
1:401:501:552:002:052:15
2:202:302:352:402:452:55
3:003:103:153:203:253:35
3:403:503:554:004:054:15
4:204:304:354:404:454:55
**5:005:105:155:205:255:35
5:405:505:556:006:056:15

Route C1 Northside Loop

Leave ArcadeSeaway PlazaLeRay AptsKelsey CreekFactory StreetArrive Arcade
7:007:107:157:207:307:35
8:208:308:358:408:508:55
*9:409:509:5510:0010:1010:15
11:0011:1011:1511:2011:3011:35
12:2012:3012:3512:4012:5012:55
1:401:501:552:002:102:15
3:003:103:153:203:303:35
**4:204:304:354:404:504:55
5:405:505:556:006:106:15

Route C2 Coffeen Street to Jefferson Community College

Leave ArcadeCoffeen – VanDuzeeJeff Community CollegeStateway PlazaCoffeen – MasseyArrive Arcade
7:407:457:508:008:108:15
9:009:059:109:209:309:35
*10:2010:2510:3010:4010:5010:55
11:4011:4511:5012:0012:1012:15
1:001:051:101:201:301:35
2:202:252:302:402:502:55
3:403:453:504:004:104:15
**5:005:055:105:205:305:35

