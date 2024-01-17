WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown’s Citibus service is suspending service due to the current lake effect snow storm.

In a press release on Mayor Sarah Compo-Pierce’s Facebook page, the service is suspending daily operations at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 17 due to the inclement weather. The announcement said that they hope to resume normal operations on Thursday.

The release said to check local news outlets to see if bus service will resume. Jefferson County is under a travel advisory due to the current winter weather situation.