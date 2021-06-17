Watertown Citibus to service Thompson Park on Saturday’s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Through the summer season, Watertown’s public transit system will add another stop on Saturday’s.

The City of Watertown has announced that beginning on July 3, Citibus, following the A-2 Washington Street route, will begin servicing the Thompson Park area on Saturday’s.

To allow for this route, the A-2 Washington Street bus will not service Washington Street by Watertown High School or the Medical Plaza on these days.

Specifically, after departing the centennial driveway, the bus will continue up Washington Street, then turn left onto Thompson Boulevard. The bus will then enter and exit the park at the Franklin Street entrance.

The bus will stop at two locations in the park. This includes the playground area and a stop in front of the Thompson Park Pavilion.

The City confirmed that picnic baskets and coolers will be permitted onboard.

Pick up times for this route include 10:40 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:20 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5:20 p.m.

These service changes will be effective starting Saturday, July 3 and run through September 4, 2021.