Watertown City Council Candidate Amy Horton talks campaign priorities ahead of primary election

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Candidates running for local offices are concluding final days of their campaigns ahead of the 2021 primary election in the North Country.

This includes Watertown City Council Candidate Amy Horton.

Horton first announced her campaign back in March 2021 and is running for a two-year seat against two other candidates in the primary election.

“I have always been passionate about our city. I care. And when I was seeing the names come in for the vacant seat, I said to myself, ‘you know, I think this is the opportunity for me to step up to the plate,'” expressed Horton.

The Candidate explained that she has been interested in local politics for over five years and said running for City Council now felt like the right time as her five children were starting to get older.

“Having five children. I talk to all of the school districts. I know a lot of the local business owners. I hear what the families want, what they want,” shared Horton. So I can look at things in a different way than some of the other council members can look at them.”

She shared her children were one of the reasons she decided to run, with her main priorities on creating more “family friendly” opportunities for the public.

“There are things to do here in the summertime. Not as much as I’d like, but there needs to be more to do in the winter time, winter is nine months long,” insisted Horton.

She added, “up at Thompson Park, why don’t we have cross-country skis up there to rent, snow shoes. Why don’t we have an area where there could be hot cocoa for the kids. We need to bring more up to the park in the winter months.”

And addressing a “hot topic” in Watertown City Council, Horton added her thoughts on allowing marijuana dispensaries in the city limits.

“So in my opinion, I’d like to see the cities that choose. Let’s see what happens in their areas. Is there more crime that they’re seeing around these dispensary’s? Maybe there’s nothing. Maybe they can show it’s great and we say, ‘okay, now let’s bring it into our city,” stated Horton.

Primary Election voting will open on June 22, 2021 at many locations across the North Country. Early voting concluded over the weekend on June 20, 2021.