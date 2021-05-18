Watertown City Council Candidate Jason Traynor focusing on increasing mental health services

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown is gearing up for the primary vote in its 2021 City Council Election.

One of the candidates is born-and-raised, City of Watertown resident, Jason Traynor.

Traynor shared that he has been interested in local politics for many years.

“Over the years, my passion for politics has grown stronger,” shared Traynor. “To learn about what’s going on and to help deal with the issues that people face in this community one by one.”

Traynor stated that he is focusing the majority of his campaign on implementing more mental health resources in the Watertown area.

“My focus points on my campaign is on mental health services. I believe there’s not enough money to deal with the systemic mental health that we have in Watertown,” stated Traynor. “I believe if we had more money, and more down to Earth people that will sit down and listen to another person’s issues, I believe we can make them more impact the mental health community.”

However, Traynor shared one thing he believes the city is doing right: Infrastructure improvements.

Adding, “there are roads and sidewalks that are being improved. So there’s progress.”

Jason Traynor is currently running against two other candidates for a two year seat on Watertown City Council.

Early voting for the primary election will begin on June 12 with the final day for voting on June 22.