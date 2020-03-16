Watertown City Council closes doors to the public until further notice

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown City Council is closing their doors to the public after their meeting on March 16.

The community will not be allowed to attend City Council meetings while the coronavirus pandemic is still present. Items dealing with the need for public hearings will be postponed for the time being.

The City Council will continue to conduct business, work sessions, and will live stream meetings for the public in order for the community to stay informed.

Mayor Jeff Smith stated in a release, “We appreciate your understanding and patience during this period. We remind the public, if you have a fever, cough, chills, body aches, any respiratory symptoms to limit your public exposure and avoid coming into City Hall.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.