Watertown City Council considering 11 candidates for vacant seat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City Council is currently looking to fill a vacant seat and have announced candidates under consideration.

According to a released on the City of Watertown’s website, City Council received letters of interest from eleven members of the community, hoping to fill the seat of former Council Member Jesse Roshia.

Roshia previously resigned from City Council in January 2021.

Those being considered as candidates to the fill the vacant seat include the following:

Donnie Lee Barringer

Glen Curry

Lance Hale

Patrick Hickey

Amy Horton

Katherine E. Kimball

Thomas J. Penn

Douglas R. Rice

Benjamin Shoen

Calvin Stanley

Jason Traynor

Watertown City Council confirmed that they will review the resumes of the names listed above and hold interviews with the applicants in the near future.

As previously reported, the candidate chosen is expected to serve on City Council through December 31, 2021.