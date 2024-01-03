WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown City Council made quick work of the first meeting of the new year.

It was the first meeting under new mayor Sarah Compo-Pierce, new council members Ben Shoen and Robert Kimball along with new city manager Eric Wagenaar. The meeting last less than one hour unlike some of the meetings that would stretch past two or three hours in the last few years.

Council members approved by a 5-0 margin to accept a $5 million grant from the state to go towards the water treatment project in the city. The funds from the Department of Health also makes $14 million of interest-free financing available. The money will help defray some of the $50 million project cost.

The council also approved a bid from Powis Contracting for work on the grandstand at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. The winning bid was for under $35,000.

Councilors also unanimously approved an agreement with C&S Engineers for work on the Newell Street utility bridge over the Black River. The money for the project was $200,000, which makes the total contract over $215,000.

The expect cost for the construction project is around $650,000.