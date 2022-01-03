WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown’s newest City Council members have officially been sworn into office.

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, New Year’s Day, Watertown City Council Members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Patrick J. Hickey and Clifford G. Onley took their oath of office at the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library in Watertown.

All three council members were voted into the three vacant council member spots in the November 2021 election.

Ruggiero is a returning council member, previously holding her office for four years and will serve a second term for an additional four years.

Onley will also serve on Watertown City Council for four years. He went up against Ruggiero and two other candidates in the 2021 election. This is his first time serving on the Council.

Hickey will also serve his first term on the Council. He is filling a seat that has been vacant since January 2022 when former Councilman Roshia resigned.

Watertown’s City Council is a non-partisan Council. Council Members and the Mayor are elected to a four-year term. All elected officials must reside within the City of Watertown.