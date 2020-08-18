Watertown City Council moves to eliminate fairgrounds pool despite community pushback

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the Watertown City Council meeting on August 17, a decision has been made regarding the Steve D. Municipal Pool.

Despite pushback from community members and Watertown residents, City Mayor Jeffrey Smith and the council are moving to demolish the third community pool.

According to Smith, keeping the pool would cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, ultimately falling on future councils and the city taxpayers.

“This is not an easy decision. People are not happy about taking away a pool,” state Mayor Smith. “However, to keep it is an irresponsible decision.”

According to current recreational recommendations, cities should have one pool per 20,000 people stated Smith. The mayor looked to cities in New York like Auburn, Troy, Ithaca and Oswego who have similar populations to the city of Watertown, and only maintain one to two pools.

However, prior to the council’s decision, community members spoke in favor of keeping the Alteri pool to promote accessible and equitable recreation for children and adults in Watertown.

Former Watertown Parks and Recreation employee Miranda Peters spoke on behalf of the group “Make a Splash- Keep Three Pools in Watertown.” Peters recently started a petition on change.org to keep the Alteri pool and received over 1,300 signatures.

“Taking away the pool would leave a gaping hole in such a wonderful site which can boast about as a city,” stated Peters. “I feel this council is truly out of touch with the needs of families in the city.”

Peters informed the council that a recent poll found that 89.60% of respondents were against the closure of the Steve D. Alteri Pool.

Other speakers regarding the concern included Watertown High School students and several residents. Many expressed the multi functionality of the pool, providing a safe space for children, exercise for adults, and employment for high school students.

The City will continue to maintain the two remaining pools, The recently completed Thompson Park Pool and Splash Pad, and the William J. Flynn Municipal Pool on Woodbury Street.

