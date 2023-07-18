WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown City Council didn’t approve a resolution that would have submitted a grant for designing a proposed amphitheater at Thompson Park at Monday’s July 17 meeting.

Council members Cliff Olney and Sarah Compo Pierce voted in favor of the grant that would have covered 75 percent of the $330,000 designing cost. Mayor Jeff Smith and councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero voted against the measure to forge a 2-2 tie. Councilman Patrick Hickey was not in attendance at the meeting.

The city would have been responsible for covering the other 25 percent of design grant, which would be around $83,000. The proposed amphitheater would be located near the Gotham Street overlook. The project would have included the 250-seat natural amphitheater as well as a parking area, restrooms and access road among other things.

City manager Kenneth Mix said that other grants would be available to cover 75 percent of the nearly $3 million construction project.

City officials were told that the design funds needed to be applied for before it could apply for construction grants.

In other news from Monday’s meeting, the City Council authorized improvements on three city fire stations. The Massey Street station will get new shower facilities while the State and Mill Street stations will have work done on the entrance porticos due to significant water damage. The measure passed by a 3-1 margin. The bid to do the work from Northern Tier Construction will come in around $235,000.

The council also paused on removing planters from in front of the Washington Street branch of Key Bank. A 4-0 vote had the city hold off on removing the concrete planters and reshaping the curb. The city received complaints about the loss of two parking spots in front of the bank. However, other complaints were heard regarding the fairness of the changes.

The city will observe how the current parking plan works before moving forward with the $40,000 project.