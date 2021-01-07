Watertown City Council seeking to fill vacancy after resignation of Council Member Roshia

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City Council is currently looking to fill a vacant seat.

On the first Watertown City Council meeting of 2021, Council Member Jesse Roshia announced his resignation which is to take effect on January 31, 2021.

Watertown Mayor Jeffrey Smith commented on Council Member’s resignation.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside Council Member Roshia and serve the hardworking people of Watertown. Council Member Roshia brought a unique perspective to the Council that was both insightful and thoughtful. The community will certainly miss him, and I wish him and his family the best of luck moving forward.”

Following this announcement, Watertown City Council is seeking to fill the vacancy. The individual chose would be expected to serve through December 31, 2021. The individual is required to be a City resident and eligible to vote in New York State.

Those interested in applying to the vacancy have been instructed to send a letter of interest and resume to the Mayors Office in Watertown, New York by January 31, 2021.

