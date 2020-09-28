Watertown City Council to discuss city-wide mobility management and police reform at Monday meeting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City Council is scheduled to meet Monday.

The City Council is set to meet on Monday September 28 at 7 p.m. to discuss the Pamelia Water District, the cities transit system and mobility management and police reform.

The Council will detail issues regarding mobility management with specific long-term goals. These include creating new routes, bus shelters, the implementation of a marketing campaign and JCC student ID card genfare compatibility.

Additionally, the Council will address the current contract with the Volunteer Transportation Center, which began on April 1, 2020.

Watertown’s police reform will also be discussed on September 28. According to Watertown City Manager Kenneth Mix, the city was required to review policing practices and procedures under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203.

Watertown’s Police Department will be required to develop and adopt a new plan that consider evidence-based policing strategies by April, 1 2020.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on September 28 at Watertown City Hall.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.