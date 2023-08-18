WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown City Council’s agenda for the Monday, August 21 meeting has a pair of resolutions that would name a pair of Thompson Park entrances after a pair of Watertown mayors.

Mayor Jeff Smith requested the resolutions that rename drives within the park after former mayors Jeff Graham and Joseph Butler, Jr. The resolutions will likely be introduced at the next Watertown City Council meeting.

The resolution would have North Entrance Drive, which is the 2,490-foot length of drive between Park Circle and Pinnacle Wood Drive after Graham. The Gotham Street Entrance Drive, which is found between Gotham Street and East Tower Drive, would bear Butler Jr.’s name.

Graham served as Watertown’s mayor 20 years while Butler Jr. served as mayor from 2016 until 2020. Butler also served two terms on the city council.