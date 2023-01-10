WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A former leader is being mourned in the City of Watertown.

At the age of 97, Former Watertown Mayor T. Urling “Tom” Walker died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Walker, known for his leadership served as the Mayor of Watertown from 1983 to 1991 and City Manager from 1994 to 1995.

During his tenure, Walker helped to lead Watertown through many changes, including the reactivation of the 10th Mountain Division in the mid-1980s.

But, according to a press release issued by the City following Walker’s passing, his leadership started at a young age.

Walker served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a member of the 22nd Bomb Group, 3rd Squadron. He later went on to become a professor at Jefferson Community College.

Along with his wife Mabel, the couple made several philanthropic efforts for the community. This included contributing to the Walker Center at Samaritan Medical Center, helping to found Jefferson County Hospice and to donate to Jefferson Community College.

To honor Walker’s legacy, current Mayor Jeffrey Smith directed the flags in front of City Hall to fly at half-staff from January 9 to January 13.

“Mayor Walker was the best Mayor the City has had in my lifetime, and I am certain many of

my predecessors would agree. He is the definition of a leader whose contributions to our

community will be felt and endure for generations to come,” Smith said in a press release.

“Mayor Walker’s legacy is unsurpassed and his love for Watertown and its people is unrivaled,” he added.

Also on January 10, Watertown’s Historic Farmer’s Market Flags will be flown over City Hall to honor the Walker’s as their family donated the flags in 1976.