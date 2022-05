WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two public buildings in Watertown will be closing for a portion of the day on Friday.

According to the city, Watertown City Hall and the Flower Memorial Library will be closed to the public from 10 a.m. until noon on May 13. The closure comes as a result of a staff training that is being conducted.

However, the Watertown City Court will remain open for the duration of the day. More information can be found on the city’s website.