WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Flags will be at half-staff at Watertown City Hall at the end of the week.

Beginning June 15, and continuing on June 16, Watertown City Hall will fly its flags at half-staff, according to a press release from the Mayor’s Office.

This is following an order from Governor Kathy Hochul to honor a fallen New York State Police Officer. This Trooper died from an illness stemming from his assignment at World Trade Center following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

Flags will be lowered to half staff at sunrise on June 15, and return to top staff at sunrise on Saturday, June 17.