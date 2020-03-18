Watertown City Hall temporarily closed

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – In compliance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.4, all non-essential employees of the City of Watertown will not report to work, effective March 18 until further notice.

City Hall will be closed to the public beginning March 18. The Library and Ice Area will remain closed.

Watertown City Manager Kenneth A. Mix stated, “All business with City departments must be conducted by telephone or email. A drop-box will be in place next to the City Hall Sterling Street entrance later this week for items that need to be delivered. Until that is in place, the book depository at the Library can be used.”

Kenneth Mix also stated, “Police, Fire, Water Treatment, Sewage Treatment, Refuse, Bus, and Paratransit services will continue as normal. Water and sewer repairs will be made on an emergency basis.”

The City of Watertown Police Department’s Detective Lieutenant Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. stated in a release that the public access window at the police records office will also be closed until further notice.

