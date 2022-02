WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Due to the upcoming Presidents’ Day holiday, some services will run on different schedules or be closed.

This includes Watertown’s, City Hall. City officials have confirmed that all offices at City Hall will be closed on Monday, February 21 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

However, there will be no change to the refuse and recycle pick up throughout the week starting on February 21.

Watertown’s CitiBus Services will also operate on its regular schedule.