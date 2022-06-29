WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the summer season continues to heat up, the City of Watertown has officially opened its pools to the public.

According to the city, the Thompson Park pool which is located at 1 Thomspon Park, and the Alteri pool located at 600 William T. Drive opened for the season on June 28. Both city pools will be open daily from noon until 7 p.m.

However, the city reminded residents that the Thompson Park pool and splash pad will close at 4 p.m. on June 30 for the Concert in the Park. More information can be found on the city’s website.