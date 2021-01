WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – One student at Watertown High School and one Watertown City School District staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district informed the community on Thursday as part of their reopening plan, which was developed to address potential positive cases.

Watertown City School District is working with Jefferson County Public Health, which is performing contact tracing to identify anyone who came into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.