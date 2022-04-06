WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District is addressing incidents involving “racially-charged” language among students.

On April 5, WCSD Superintendent Patricia LaBarr issued a statement confirming that the District has recently encountered several incidents of students using derogatory language towards other students.

LaBarr denounced the incidents and said that Watertown has a “zero-tolerance policy for all language that is deemed to be negative in nature.”

She also stated that the District will address each incident of derogatory language and is actively working on educating staff, students and families.

Superintendent LaBarr’s full statement can be read below: